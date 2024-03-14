Eastern Washington Ends 37-Year March Madness Drought

Eastern Washington's women's basketball team has ended their 37-year March Madness drought by winning the Big Sky tournament. The Eagles last reached the Big Dance in 1987, where they were a 7-seed. However, they were upset by 10-seed Oregon. In the most recent version of ESPN's Bracketology, the Eagles are currently a 13-seed.

The Eagles finally ended their drought with a win over Northern Arizona in the Big West tournament championship game. Senior Jacinta Buckley had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles, who trailed by 10 after the first quarter. However, Eastern Washington slowly reeled in Northern Arizona to take a 73-64 victory. Their current first-round matchup is with 4-seed Colorado in Boulder.

Caitlin Clark Recreates Iconic Kobe Bryant Pose To Celebrate Big Ten Title

Elsewhere, Caitlin Clark paid tribute to one of the greats, posing for photos to replicate Kobe's iconic trophy poses. Shot by Bri Lewerke, Clark hit the poses that came from Kobe's three-peat in 2002. Iowa captured their third consecutive Big Ten title in a wild OT thriller against Nebraska. Trailing by 11 at the half, Iowa needed a huge 30-point second half from Caitlin Clark to force OT. In the extra period, the Hawkeyes were finally able to pull away from the relentless Huskers. With the win, Iowa has likely captured a No. 1 seeding during next week's Selection Sunday. Iowa had a fairly easy run to the title game, beating Penn State and Michigan, both by double digits.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga also punched their ticket to the Big Dance with a 69-60 win over UNC Greensboro in the Southern Conference. The Mocs and Hawkeyes joined UT Martin, who punched their ticket on Friday. However, the Skyhawks did so despite losing their OVC title game. As Southern Indiana, the OVC conference champions, are still in their transitional period to D1, they are ineligible for NCAA postseason tournaments. Notre Dame also secured the ACC championship in a close win over NC State.

