Caitlin Clark & Iowa Win Big Ten Title In OT Thriller

Iowa has captured their third consecutive Big Ten title in a wild OT thriller against Nebraska. Trailing by 11 at the half, Iowa needed a huge 30-point second half from Caitlin Clark to force OT. In the extra period, the Hawkeyes were finally able to pull away from the relentless Huskers. With the win, Iowa has likely captured a No. 1 seeding during next week's Selection Sunday. Iowa had a fairly easy run to the title game, beating Penn State and Michigan, both by double digits.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga also punched their ticket to the Big Dance with a 69-60 win over UNC Greensboro in the Southern Conference. The Mocs and Hawkeyes joined UT Martin, who punched their ticket on Friday. However, the Skyhawks did so despite losing their OVC title game. As Southern Indiana, the OVC conference champions, are still in their transitional period to D1, they are ineligible for NCAA postseason tournaments.

Read More: Caitlin Clark Shatters WBB Scoring Record, Sports World Gives Iowa Star Her Flowers

Kamilla Cardoso Sinks First-Ever Three-Pointer To Save South Carolina, Sports World Goes Wild

However, Clark's heroics and Iowa's comeback are only the latest piece of viral basketball this weekend. South Carolina remained undefeated as senior Kamilla Cardoso hit her first career three-pointer to give the Gamecocks a 74-73 win over Tennessee in the SEC Conference Tournament semifinals. South Carolina had squandered a 13-point halftime lead and were staring down their first loss in almost a year when the Brazilian star hit her miraculous buzzer-beater. She was immediately mobbed by her teammates, disappearing under a pile of bodies. South Carolina will face Angel Reese and LSU later today in the tournament final.

The sports world was quick to react to Cardoso's heroics. "Oh My God!!! What a game!!! #kamillacordoso with the game winning 3 with 1.1 seconds on the clock!! Wow!! What A Shot!!! This was awesome to watch!!!" wrote NFL legend Terrell Owens. "Kamilla you shoot now!? 😱 where was this in AAU," wrote WNBA star and Cardoso's former AAU teammate Rhyne Howard.

Read More: Sam Kerr Hailed As "National Hero" In Australia As Full Details Of Her Racial Harassment Case Emerge

[via]