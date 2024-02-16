Caitlin Clark Shatters WBB Scoring Record, Sports World Gives Iowa Star Her Flowers

It was only fitting that Caitlin Clark hit a signature logo three to seal break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's basketball scoring record. Iowa opened their Big Ten matchup against Michigan with Clark eight points shy of the record. Clark scored all eight of Iowa's opening points to pause the game less than two-and-a-half minutes after it started to let her soak in her achievement. However, she wasn't finished. Clark scored a career-high 49 points as Iowa routed the Wolverines 106-89, shattering Plum's record in the process.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena was packed for the history-making moment, with thousands more watching from home. As Clark shattered the record, praise from across the sporting world poured in. "Wow!! Only fitting you break it this way!! Congrats Big Time👏🏽👏🏽🫡 @CaitlinClark22," wrote Hawks star Trae Young. "Congratulations @CaitlinClark22 KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY! 🖤💛🔥," added LSU's Angel Reese. However, the praise wasn't limited to the realm of basketball. Both President Barack Obama and NFL GOAT Tom Brady also sent their praise to Clark.

What's Next For Caitlin Clark?

The record might be hers, but Clark is far from done. Iowa are second in the Big Ten standings with a 12-2 conference record. They have four games remaining in the regular season, including conference-deciding matchups against No. 14 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State. After that comes the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness. With Clark expected to become the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft, it would be only fitting for her to end her college career by avenging last year's National Championship defeat.

However, there is another record well within Clark's sight. Thanks to her massive game against Michigan, Clark is now just 98 points behind the all-time NCAA scoring record. That has stood since 1970 when LSU legend Pete Maravich ended his college career with 3,667 points. Given that Clark is averaging 32.8 points a night and has four regular season games left, she could beat Pistol Pete's by the end of the season with ease.

Reactions To Caitlin Clark's Record-Breaking Night

