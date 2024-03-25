Shohei Ohtani Denies Making Any Sports Bets

Since arriving in the MLB Shohei Ohtani has been one of the league's biggest stars. He was all the talk of the off-season. As the Japanese star took his talents to the other team in Los Angeles, the Dodgers. It seemed as though the 2024 season was going to be a different year for the superstar. With being on a new team and dealing with Tommy-John surgery. Also, his only use would be his skills at the plate this season. However, now it seems like Ohtani is in the middle of a hurricane looking to escape.

It became public knowledge late last week that Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizhurra had been reportedly stealing from Ohtani and using that money to place illegal sports bets. When the news first broke, most already assumed that the new face of the Dodgers was somehow involved in the messy situation. However, on Monday, he faced the media and claimed that Mizhurra was the only person involved in the sports betting crimes.

Shohei Ohtani Faces Heavy Criticisms Over Sports Betting Scandal

While he didn't answer questions from the media, the Dodgers biggest off-season signing let the media know he had no dealings in this scandal. "I never bet on baseball or any other sports, or never have asked somebody to do it on my behalf. I have never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports." While this is far from the end of this saga, Ohtani is standing his ground that he had no idea this was even happening.

Baseball isn't new to betting scandals. The greatest hitter the game has ever seen Pete Rose, has been banned from baseball for years after it was found out that he was betting on baseball. There's no question the MLB will take this issue seriously. It's not like they allowed player's to take performance enhancing drugs to make the game more exciting to watch. For the latest news in sports and pop culture, stay up to date with us here at HNHH.

