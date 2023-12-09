Shohei Ohtani Signs $700M Deal With Dodgers, Largest Contract In Baseball History

Shohei Ohtani, baseball's superstar, has signed a 10-year, $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal is the largest in the history of baseball. Furthermore, it brings an end to the understated and surprisingly quiet sweepstakes for the most sought-after free agent in baseball. "I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world," Ohtani wrote after the deal was announced.

Ohtani's deal eclipses the previous record nearly by over $250M. The previous mark was $426.5M, set by Mike Trout's 12-year deal with the Angels. "This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player. Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organization. He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success. Shohei and I want to thank all the organizations that reached out to us for their interest and respect. Especially the wonderful people we got to know even better as this process unfolded. We know fans, media and the entire industry had a high degree of interest in this process, and we want to express our appreciation for their passion and their consideration as it played out," Ohtani's agent said in a statement.

Shohei Ohtani Will Hit, Not Pitch In 2024

Of course, Ohtani has established himself as the new definition of a two-way player. However, he not spend his first season in LA as a two-way player. Towards the end of the 2023 season, Ohtani tore his ulnar collateral ligament. Requiring surgery, Ohtani will not pitch next season. This will limit him to hitting duties, which he is likely to do from the designated hitter role.

As the news was announced, Ohtani thanked the Angels faithful for supporting him for the first six years of his MLB career. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years. As well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys' support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever," Ohtani wrote.

