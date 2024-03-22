Shohei Ohtani Asks For Theft Investigation As More Details About Interpreter Scandal Emerge

Shohei Ohtani and his representatives have asked an unknown law enforcement agency to investigate allegations of "massive theft" aimed at the MLB star's former interpreter. The move comes a few days after Ippei Mizuhara was fired and as more details about the case emerge. The version of events from Ohtani's camp seeks to move any culpability of illegal betting payments away from the Dodgers star. Per ESPN, Ohtani had no knowledge of Mizuhara's gambling addiction, debts, or payments made to an illegal California bookmaker. Furthermore, Ohtani's camp claims that the initial confusion was due to them relying on Mizuhara to translate Ohtani's version of events.

While the primary law enforcement agency remains unknown, the IRS confirmed to ESPN that they were investigating Mizuhara and his bookie, Matthew Bowyer. Bowyer is accused of running an illegal bookie operation in California, where sports betting remains outlawed. Furthermore, Bowyer ran a credit-based operation, which is common for illegal betting operations. Government-regulated betting operations require bettors to pay upfront. However, the full situation with Ohtani remains a developing story. The Dodgers, after opening the season in Korea, will welcome the Cardinals to Dodger Stadium for Opening Day next week.

Shohei Ohtani Reveals Identity Of His Wife

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 21: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers grounds out in the 8th inning during the 2024 Seoul Series game between San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at Gocheok Sky Dome on March 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.

Elsewhere, Ohtani recently revealed that his wife is former pro basketball player Mamiko Tanaka. Ohtani arrived at the Dodgers' spring training with the news that he had "recently married someone" in his home country of Japan. However, he did not reveal the identity of his wife until now. Ohtani posted a photo of the pair as they boarded a plane to South Korea for the Dodgers' season opener. Ohtani said that the couple met "three or four years ago" in Japan. He also, hilariously, referred to Tanaka as a "completely normal Japanese woman".

Tanaka played for Waseeda University and later for the Fujitsu Red Wave in Japan's pro league. However, she stepped away from professional basketball last year. This led many fans to speculate that she had gotten married or was otherwise focusing on her personal life.

