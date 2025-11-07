L.A. Dodgers Player Blasts Drake For Trolling Shohei Ohtani Amid World Series

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 49 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LA Dodgers Drake Trolling Shohei Ohtani World Series Sports News
Dodgers player and Game 7 hero Miguel Rojas addresses the crowd during the 2025 World Series championship celebration at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. © JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers were apparently not happy at all with Drake going the extra mile for his Toronto Blue Jays.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently won their second World Series in a row... Despite Drake's best efforts to throw them off of their game. His obvious support for the Toronto Blue Jays in the matchup led to him trolling star Dodger Shohei Ohtani on Instagram when L.A. was down three to two, specifically with an old photo of him and claiming that "Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol." According to TMZ's recent conversation with Dodger Miguel Rojas, the team didn't like this one bit.

"I try to stay humble, don't talk too much. But that doesn't go unnoticed, you know?" Rojas remarked concerning Drizzy's trolling. "When you do something like that, disrespect a little bit the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of the person and what the guy has done for baseball, it's really hard to jump to conclusions at that time. We lose game three, [Trey] Yesavage threw a really good game, we're not doing anything else [other] than praise the guy."

"And then, all of a sudden, we got this guy right here," he continued. "We don't know who he is. You don't have to do that, man. Shohei Ohtani has been doing everything and anything for baseball. That's why Kiké [Hernández] kind of had his moment there. Those words probably won't come out of my mouth because I'm not that way and my personality is not like that. We all saw it right away. We weren't happy for it. But we have to finish the game, finish the business."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B & More Nominated For 2026 Rap Grammys

Drake ICEMAN

Of course, Drake haters got revenge at the World Series. Whether it was hardcore fans of Kendrick Lamar or just folks on social media having a laugh, folks trolled him a lot for the Blue Jays' loss after his own trolling. Fair games all around, from our view...

Jokes aside, we're sure Drake's own revenge is coming soon. He has yet to drop his new album ICEMAN, but it should arrive pretty soon. In this game of beef narratives, sports legacy, and Internet loyalties, things are seemingly never dry for haters and Stans.

Read More: Drake Catches "Not Like Us" Stray From MLB On FOX After World Series

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Sports Kiké Hernández Trolls Drake During Dodgers’ World Series Celebration 2.0K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Sports Drake Hilariously Taunts Shohei Ohtani & The Dodgers As The Blue Jays Take World Series Lead 1.7K
Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels Sports Shohei Ohtani Signs $700M Deal With Dodgers, Largest Contract In Baseball History 987
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers Sports Shohei Ohtani Denies Making Any Sports Bets 731
Comments 0