L.A. Dodgers Player Blasts Drake For Trolling Shohei Ohtani Amid World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently won their second World Series in a row... Despite Drake's best efforts to throw them off of their game. His obvious support for the Toronto Blue Jays in the matchup led to him trolling star Dodger Shohei Ohtani on Instagram when L.A. was down three to two, specifically with an old photo of him and claiming that "Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol." According to TMZ's recent conversation with Dodger Miguel Rojas, the team didn't like this one bit.

"I try to stay humble, don't talk too much. But that doesn't go unnoticed, you know?" Rojas remarked concerning Drizzy's trolling. "When you do something like that, disrespect a little bit the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of the person and what the guy has done for baseball, it's really hard to jump to conclusions at that time. We lose game three, [Trey] Yesavage threw a really good game, we're not doing anything else [other] than praise the guy."

"And then, all of a sudden, we got this guy right here," he continued. "We don't know who he is. You don't have to do that, man. Shohei Ohtani has been doing everything and anything for baseball. That's why Kiké [Hernández] kind of had his moment there. Those words probably won't come out of my mouth because I'm not that way and my personality is not like that. We all saw it right away. We weren't happy for it. But we have to finish the game, finish the business."

Drake ICEMAN

Of course, Drake haters got revenge at the World Series. Whether it was hardcore fans of Kendrick Lamar or just folks on social media having a laugh, folks trolled him a lot for the Blue Jays' loss after his own trolling. Fair games all around, from our view...