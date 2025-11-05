Drake Sparks New Album Buzz By Liking Post About “ICEMAN”

BY Caroline Fisher 536 Views
Drake Sparks Album Buzz Hip Hop News
Drake's highly anticipated ninth studio album "ICEMAN" doesn't have an official release date, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.

Drake has been teasing his highly anticipated ninth studio album for months. Now, it looks like the release might be right around the corner. Recently, social media users noticed that he liked an Instagram post featuring a joke about waiting for the upcoming project, as captured by Kurrco. This has led to speculation that it'll arrive sooner rather than later, though at this point, that's unconfirmed.

The official ICEMAN release date remains a mystery, but it's expected to drop sometime this year. So far, the Toronto rapper has previewed the LP with tracks like "Which One" featuring Central Cee and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Back in July, he also unleashed the lead single, "What Did I Miss?." In it, he appears to call out all of the former friends who turned their backs on him amid his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p*****s who try me?" he rhymes.

Gracie Bon & Drake

Fortuately, as fans continue to wait on ICEMAN, they have plenty of Drizzy gossip to catch up on. Recently, for example, Panamanian model Gracie Bon made some wild claims about him on the Dominican reality show La Casa De Alofoke. She alleged that the two of them once had a brief relationship. Allegedly, when they decided to go their separate ways, he "blacklisted" her from the UK party scene.

"I feel like famous people do weird things, but they don't understand," she explained. "I mean, I was like this is not the person I admired, that I was talking about and that was when it all ended."

Drake went on to address Bon's allegations in the comments section of an Adin Ross livestream. He insisted that her story was fabricated. He called it "big cap," also claiming, "blackballed is crazy."

