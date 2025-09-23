Drake's Billboard Hot 100 Debut For "Dog House" Divides Fans

Drake's new collaboration with Yeat and Julia Wolf, "Dog House," has made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, landing at No. 53. Drake released the track on September 9 as his third single from his upcoming album, Iceman. It was produced by Bnyx, Smash David, and Bosley.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the news on social media. "Drake stays dragging other artists down with him the fall from grace needs to be studied," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "A debut at #53? Sounds like Drake’s hype machine is working harder than the actual music." Others noted that the song adds to his massive total of tracks to land on the chart. "363rd charted song is crazy, he’s the goat it’s undeniable," one fan noted.

Drake "Iceman" Album

Prior to dropping "Dog House," Drake released two other singles from Iceman. He put out "What Did I Miss?," back on July 5 to kick off his promotion of the album. That song peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He followed that up by collaborating with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th. It peaked at No. 23 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, Drake provided some insight into his recording process for the project while speaking with Adin Ross, xQc, and PartyNextDoor on Kick. “I’ll stay up all night f*cking recording for Iceman," he said. "They’re having a full blown party outside. I can hear people and having a street festival all day. I’ll go out there, I’ll f*cking run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back— like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”