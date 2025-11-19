Fat Joe shared some major praise for Drake during a recent episode of his Joe and Jada podcast with Jadakiss. While discussing the Billboard Hot 100 chart, he credited the Toronto rapper for keeping hip-hop inside the top 40 for the last decade.

"You realize that Drake was probably keeping us in that top 40 for f*ckin' 5, 10 years. Like, every record he made was going number 1," he says in a clip circulating on social media. "I think he's battling Michael Jackson for the most number 1s."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the take. "70% of those songs are pop not hip hop. They don’t live in the culture. His ghost writers fooled yall," one user argued on X (formerly Twitter) in response. Another added: "He didn’t chill. He got humiliated. I’m sick of these people with podcasts that don’t tell the truth. Everybody is so afraid to speak their minds because of the possibility of getting money & certain opportunities taken away from them. Drake has been dropping music non stop."

Drake's "Iceman" Album

Both Fat Joe and Jadakiss agreed that they expect Drake to return and dominate the charts again with his next studio album. While he hasn't confirmed a release date for Iceman, he's already shared several singles from the highly-anticipated project. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He premiered the tracks through three different livestream broadcasts. Speaking with Complex, earlier this week, Drake hinted that he's got more livestreams on the way before the full project drops. “The finale will be our best work,” he said.