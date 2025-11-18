Drake Weighs In On "Iceman" Conspiracy Theories With New Insight

BY Cole Blake 255 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for "Iceman," which he's already released several singles for in recent months.

Drake reacted to his fans sharing numerous theories about the narrative ideas behind his ongoing album rollout. Ahead of his next project, Iceman, the Toronto rapper has been sharing a series of live broadcasts that incorporate a mix of music videos or other content. Since July, he's starred in three different episodes, debuting a new song each time.

Speaking with Complex over email, Drake recently discussed how the format has allowed him to get feedback from fans in real time. “It wasn't something we spoke about, but it's inherently a byproduct of this idea. Being outside and getting a chance to interact with fans, and initiate audience participation as well as feedback has been amazing," he said. "We're likely to end every episode in a public location as a through line, and also to enhance the live element. Some people have picked up on this. It’s also incredible to see people theorizing and either picking up on things or creating their own narratives.”

Elaborating on how fans have been discussing the narrative, he continued: “I watch murder docs a lot, and as you get invested, you start to try and solve things before you even know where it’s headed or what the answers are. It’s like this sleuth energy—what did I learn, what did I miss? No pun intended. But yeah, it’s crazy to see people make two, three-hour videos on their thoughts and building conspiracies. It’s interactive content and that adds such a desirable element, more so than a music video with cars and tings. Not that those aren’t lovely sometimes.”

Read More: Drake Fuels New Album Excitement With Cutdown Version Of “ICEMAN” Episode 3

When Is Drake Releasing "Iceman?"

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for Iceman. He's put out a total of three singles so far. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

While he dropped the collaborative effort, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, with PartyNextDoor, earlier this year, Iceman will mark Drake's first solo full-length release since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Turns Down Yearly Multi-Million Dollar Rolling Loud Offers

