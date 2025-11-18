Drake Appears To Co-Sign Serena Williams Diss With Sexyy Red

BY Cole Blake 1.9K Views
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Serena Williams previously appeared to diss Drake by joining Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Drake seemingly co-signed a jab at Serena Williams on Instagram in the comments section of one of his recent posts on Instagram. He had shared several pictures of himself and Sexyy Red on the tennis court while writing in the caption: "I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace." Adding a fire emoji, one user replied: "Serena Williams upgrade." As caught by TMZ, Drake ended up liking the message.

The move comes after Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar on stage during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, earlier this year. While the show featured several shots at Drake, Williams said afterward she she "absolutely" did not intend to disrespect the Toronto rapper. “I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years," she told Time during an interview afterward.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In other news, the drama comes as Drake is continuing to work on his upcoming album, Iceman. He's already put out three singles. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

To promote the project, Drake has been starring in a series of livestreams to debut the singles. Speaking about the idea with Complex, he celebrated how he's been able to get real-time feedback from fans about the music. “It wasn't something we spoke about, but it's inherently a byproduct of this idea. Being outside and getting a chance to interact with fans, and initiate audience participation as well as feedback has been amazing," he said. "We're likely to end every episode in a public location as a through line, and also to enhance the live element. Some people have picked up on this. It’s also incredible to see people theorizing and either picking up on things or creating their own narratives.”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
