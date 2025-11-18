Drake Appears To Co-Sign Serena Williams Diss With Sexyy Red

Drake seemingly co-signed a jab at Serena Williams on Instagram in the comments section of one of his recent posts on Instagram. He had shared several pictures of himself and Sexyy Red on the tennis court while writing in the caption: "I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace." Adding a fire emoji, one user replied: "Serena Williams upgrade." As caught by TMZ, Drake ended up liking the message.

The move comes after Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar on stage during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, earlier this year. While the show featured several shots at Drake, Williams said afterward she she "absolutely" did not intend to disrespect the Toronto rapper. “I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years," she told Time during an interview afterward.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In other news, the drama comes as Drake is continuing to work on his upcoming album, Iceman. He's already put out three singles. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.