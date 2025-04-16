Serena Williams Maintains Her Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Collaboration Wasn't A Drake Diss

BY Cole Blake 696 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Serena Williams discussed her stance on both Drake and Kendrick Lamar while speaking with "Time" for a new interview.

Serena Williams is still adamant that she was not disrespecting Drake by dancing on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show during Kendrick Lamar's performance of his hit diss track, "Not Like Us." While speaking with Time for a new interview in honor of the publication's list of the most influential people in 2025, the tennis legend reflected on her decision to collaborate with Lamar and the backlash she faced for doing so.

As for whether she regrets the move after seeing how audiences have responded, she says she isn't sure. “I don't know if I regret it or not,” she told the outlet. “I don't know the answer to that.” Clarifying that she "absolutely" didn't intend to throw shade at Drake, she continued: “I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously, I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”

Read More: Serena Williams Rubs Salt In Drake's Wound By Joining Kendrick Lamar On Stage During "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

The performance of "Not Like Us" capped off what many in hip-hop felt was Kendrick Lamar's victory in his feud with Drake. The beef began back in 2024 when he dissed the Toronto rapper on Metro Boomin and Future's song, "Like That." In the following months, they released multiple diss tracks aimed at one another.

Having Serena Williams appear on stage at the Super Bowl wasn't the only way Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake during the event. He also joked about Drake taking legal action against Universal Music Group with allegations of defamation. Drake accused the company of artificially boosting the success of "Not Like Us" in an effort to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations between the two. UMG has consistently denied the allegations as the legal proceedings continue.

Read More: Serena Williams Denies Being "Petty" Against Drake During Halftime Show

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Music Serena Williams Finally Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Collaboration 3.4K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Drake Blows Up His "Plot Twist" Instagram With Tons Of New Posts 7.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Dave Free Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Didn't Perform His Biggest Songs During The Super Bowl Halftime Show 4.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Bill Maher Slams Kendrick Lamar's Obsession With Drake After His Super Bowl Performance 2.5K