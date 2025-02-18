Serena Williams Denies Being "Petty" Against Drake During Halftime Show

Serena Williams shocked the world when she appeared during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She stepped out and Crip walked during Kendrick Lamar's acclaimed performance. Many took Serena Williams' appearance to be a slight against Drake, given that the two used to be romantically linked. What better way to get back at one's ex than to dance to his diss song during the Super Bowl? Well, according to Williams, this was not her intention.

The superstar athlete took to Twitter on Monday to deny this "petty" motivation. She told followers that she did not intend to slight anyone with her appearance. "Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty," she wrote. "Def not dancing to be petty lol." Serena Williams doubled down on this denial. She elaborated on her achievements, and made it clear she has better things to do than shade Drake. "I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty," she wrote. "All love and respect always nothing negative here."

Drake Seemingly Dissed Serena Williams During Concert

Serena Williams' statement comes on the heels of one made by her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit founder dismissed fans who were critical of Williams' dancing citing a previous tennis incident. "Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago," he posited. "And it shows... This is bigger than the music." Williams may have not pettiness at the top of her list when she agreed to perform during the Halftime Show. Still, by linking up with Drake's enemy, she made it very clear she was opposed to her ex. She's even referenced in the lyrics to "Not Like Us."

Drake has made it clear he doesn't buy Serena Williams' explanation. The rapper took to the stage in Australia shortly before watching exes Williams and SZA perform alongside Kendrick Lamar. "Gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart," the rapper ranted to the crowd. "Gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f**king played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money." He then launched into the song "You Broke My Heart."