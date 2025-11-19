Drake appears to have liked a video from Halsey, in which the singer compares Kendrick Lamar's flow to the Canadian rapper, Dax. The clip begins with Halsey playing a snippet of Dax's song, "Joker," in which he raps, "You're insane, you're in pain, I can tell by what you're saying." From there, she raps along to Lamar's 2012 track, "Swimming Pools (Drank)." "I can't unhear this. I'm sorry, I'm deeply online," she wrote in the caption. As caught by users on social media, Drake liked the post.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Drake's antics on social media. "Halseys opinions on rap matters to drake and ovhoes," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another countered: "Kendrick is the least original rapper in history."

When Is Drake Releasing "Iceman?"

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for his highly-anticipated album, Iceman. It will mark his first full-length solo effort since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He previously teamed up with PartyNextDoor for Some Sexy Songs 4 U, earlier this year, but mostly avoided touching on the beef on that project.

Despite not confirming a release date, Drake has already shared three singles. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He premiered the tracks through three different livestream broadcasts.