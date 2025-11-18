Drake Promises “ICEMAN” Live Stream Finale Will Be His Best Yet

BY Caroline Fisher 390 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake "ICEMAN" Finale Hip Hop News
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Drake, his "ICEMAN" livestream series "sounded like the perfect mix of risk and reward" to him.

Drake is currently gearing up to drop his anxiously awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN, and he's setting expectations high. During a recent chat with Complex over email, he opened up about the rollout. So far, it's included three ICEMAN Episodes, or YouTube livestreams featuring unreleased music.

His latest one took place in September, and today (November 18), he dropped a condensed version. This has resulted in theories that a fourth one is imminent, though that's unconfirmed. During his interview, however, Drake was able to confirm that there's more on the way.

In fact, the Toronto rapper claims the best is yet to come. “The finale will be our best work,” he told the outlet. This is far from all Drake had to say about the rollout, however.

Read More: Drake Fuels New Album Excitement With Cutdown Version Of “ICEMAN” Episode 3

Drake ICEMAN
NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I was asked by a creative partner what I love and hate about rolling out an album,” he recalled. “I expressed that I love the opportunity for a clean slate of thoughts and excitement and messaging when it comes to the music. What I hate is the redundancy of this formulaic approach that’s engrained in our brains from early label days. Single, video, single, video, album cover post, etc.”

Drake had his sights set on something totally different, which is where the livestreams came it. While they've been far from easy to execute, he says they've managed to scratch the creative itch he's been feeling for quite some time.

“I have been dying to act and have been dying for a challenge,” he explained. “The game is extremely calm seas right now. Nobody is rocking any boat on the water and so once we discussed a live stream rollout, it just sounded like the perfect mix of risk and reward for me.”

Read More: Drake Allegedly Turns Down Yearly Multi-Million Dollar Rolling Loud Offers

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.4K
Drake Serves Kojo Menne Asamoah Hip Hop News Music Drake Finally Serves Kojo Menne Asamoah Amid UMG Legal Battle 4.3K
Drake Iceman Single Tonight Hip Hop News Music Drake Seemingly Confirms The Second "Iceman" Single Is Dropping Tonight 23.9K
Drake "For All The Dogs" Milestone Hip Hop News Music Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Reaches Major Chart Milestone Years After Release 990
Comments 0