Drake being one of the biggest stars ever in rap automatically makes him a hard artist to book. He's usually got a million things on his plate, and they aren't always music specific. But when are someone of his magnitude, you find the time for the things that matter to you most business wise.

It appears that Rolling Loud is way at the bottom of the list for him. According to the festival's co-founder, Tariq Cherif, they offer the Toronto native an absurd amount of money every year. "We send him a max offer... millions of dollars," he told Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks per No Jumper.

All three, on top of streamer Cuffem, were chatting it up at Playboi Carti's tour stop in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday.

Ak believes if Tariq and his team were offering him Wireless type deals (a headliner for three days), he would take it. However, Drake allegedly has been offered that as well, and that still wasn't enough.

During an interview with Big Boy, Tariq said, "We even offered Drake three nights of Drake… he’d be the headliner for three nights."

In that same chat, he said that he believes The Boy is purposely avoiding Rolling Loud.

Drake ICEMAN

"I’ll say it, I don’t care. I feel like Drake’s ducking us. He added, "I got no beef with Drake... like Drake, I feel like he’s a great artist. We’ve been trying to book him forever." We don't know how many consecutive years they have tried to grab him, but the hip-hop festival has been in existence since 2015.

In February of that year, they debuted their first experience in Miami.

While many would argue that the rapper isn't making his best music these days, getting him would still be a major flex. It also could have been special to book him on the heels of his next solo album supposedly coming by the end of 2025, ICEMAN.

It allegedly was going to arrive in October or early November, but even this month looks to be out of the question. Especially with his legal issues across the board mounting, we may not get it until 2026.