NBA YoungBoy is currently making his way around the United States on his "MASA" tour, and so far, it's been a massive success. Already, it's grossed more than a whopping $21 million, proving just how impressive his impact really is. Recently, Adin Ross and his crew decided to stop by one of the shows in Miami to see what it was all about while sharing the experience with his audience.

Unfortunately, however, the experience didn't last long. They had problems at the door that prevented them from getting in, and ultimately just decided to leave. Shortly after the incident, Ross took to X to address it, as captured by No Jumper.

"I take full on accountability yall, its my L I'm sorry," he began. "I asked for all my ppl it got approved. We show up waiting outside, and security got in it with my ppl. If coming too deep was an issue I would've 100% respected that. I'm sorry to you guys and to cuffem yall can be on my a**."

Read More: Rabid NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm His Car After Orlando Tour Stop

Adin Ross & Drake

Ross may have taken a major L at the YB concert, but he did recently have a far more positive experience with Drake. The Toronto rapper wished the internet personality a happy birthday in a heartfelt message on Instagram this month, making it clear that their relationship goes far beyond business.

"Love you kid," Drake wrote. "More life and more W's congrats on all the enw moves and you're only getting started @adinross my little brother have fun and enjoy your weekend to the MAX." Ross also provided his viewers with an update on Drake's highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN, last month. According to him, most of the tracks the performer teased during streams won't actually make the final tracklist.

"So I think Drake has a ton of surprises for everybody, and I think that you guys got to just be patient, okay?" Ross said. "I'm telling you guys, he's on some crazy s**t."