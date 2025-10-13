Rabid NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm His Car After Orlando Tour Stop

NBA YoungBoy doesn't sell hundreds of thousands copies first week nor does he receive Grammy nods. However, in the rap world, he is one of the pillars of the genre and has been for several years. His fan base is arguably the most passionate and loyal, which is great recipe for lasting success.

They have come out in droves for the Louisiana native's first-ever solo headlining tour for Make America Slime Again. That was the case once again for his Orlando pit stop on Saturday, October 11. Out of all of the fans so far, these might have been the most rabid based on this clip from DJ Akademiks below.

In the video, concertgoers can be seen sprinting towards a vehicle outside the arena. Per the caption, it's revealed to be NBA YoungBoy's vehicle, presumably his chauffer's. It appears that some even tried and succeeded in jump on the rear bumper of the SUV.

Akademiks had a funny but pretty accurate question to caption the clip with: "Is YB the Michael Jackson of the YNs???" That could very well be the case, even though MJ was the king of a different genre and a heartthrob to a degree.

But YB certainly is a superstar, even if the conventional statistics and accolades aren't there.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

By far though, this is the most wholesome moment this entire tour. Sadly, it's felt like every other show there's been some sort of violent incident to report on. For example, the most egregious of them all was between a teenager and an elderly customer service employee at the T-Mobile Center.

That stop (which was in Kansas City, Missouri) saw a boy get angry over the worker telling him to go back to his assigned seat. The kid wound up pummeling the man, landing heavy punches to his head and face.

Justice would be served days after the September 21 performance, with the kid receiving two charges."[They] filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge against the teen suspect," a Kansas City court administrator said to TMZ.