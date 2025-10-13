Rabid NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm His Car After Orlando Tour Stop

BY Zachary Horvath 95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy In Concert
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Whether you like him or not, you cannot deny that NBA YoungBoy is one of the biggest rappers alive right now.

NBA YoungBoy doesn't sell hundreds of thousands copies first week nor does he receive Grammy nods. However, in the rap world, he is one of the pillars of the genre and has been for several years. His fan base is arguably the most passionate and loyal, which is great recipe for lasting success.

They have come out in droves for the Louisiana native's first-ever solo headlining tour for Make America Slime Again. That was the case once again for his Orlando pit stop on Saturday, October 11. Out of all of the fans so far, these might have been the most rabid based on this clip from DJ Akademiks below.

In the video, concertgoers can be seen sprinting towards a vehicle outside the arena. Per the caption, it's revealed to be NBA YoungBoy's vehicle, presumably his chauffer's. It appears that some even tried and succeeded in jump on the rear bumper of the SUV.

Akademiks had a funny but pretty accurate question to caption the clip with: "Is YB the Michael Jackson of the YNs???" That could very well be the case, even though MJ was the king of a different genre and a heartthrob to a degree.

But YB certainly is a superstar, even if the conventional statistics and accolades aren't there.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

NBA YoungBoy Tour

By far though, this is the most wholesome moment this entire tour. Sadly, it's felt like every other show there's been some sort of violent incident to report on. For example, the most egregious of them all was between a teenager and an elderly customer service employee at the T-Mobile Center.

That stop (which was in Kansas City, Missouri) saw a boy get angry over the worker telling him to go back to his assigned seat. The kid wound up pummeling the man, landing heavy punches to his head and face.

Justice would be served days after the September 21 performance, with the kid receiving two charges."[They] filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge against the teen suspect," a Kansas City court administrator said to TMZ.

Hopefully, this Orlando show is a start to the violence being over and done with.

Read More: Air Jordan 3: 7 Best Collaborations Ever Released

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.9K
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Threatens Heckler For Throwing Object At Him Onstage 1.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.4K
Comments 0