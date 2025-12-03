Numerous Old Drake Hits Land On Apple Music’s Year-End Chart

Drake's classics continue to impress as he prepares to unleash his highly anticipated ninth studio album, "ICEMAN."

Drake's reputation may have taken a hit or two in recent years. For the time being, however, it doesn't look like his commercial success is going anywhere. In fact, several of his older songs have landed on Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2025: Global chart despite being released years ago.

This includes 2009's "Best I Ever Had," 2016's "One Dance" featuring Wizkid and Kyla, 2018's "God's Plan," 2021's "Wants And Needs" featuring Lil Baby, and 2021's “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.

These hits aren't the only ones that have made the cut, however. “Nokia” and “Somebody Loves Me” from his PartyNextDoor collab album Some Sexy Songs 4 U are also on the chart.

Drake ICEMAN
NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While all of this is certainly worth celebrating, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise. After all, Drake was the most-streamed rapper on both Apple Music and Spotify this year.

He has more where that came from, too. Currently, the Toronto artist is gearing up to unleash his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. For now, the project doesn't have an official release date, but it's expected to drop sometime very soon.

Earlier this week, he even gave his supporters a taste of what's to come on his Instagram Story. He posted a black and white clip of himself singing an unreleased song, which was featured in the third episode of his ICEMAN livestream series. Listeners were impressed, and can't wait to hear more.

So far, Drake has teased the album with the release of "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He's also promised a big finale for the livestream series, which has yet to be announced.

