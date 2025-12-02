Drake Proves He’s Still Got It With Impressive “ICEMAN” Snippet

Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Drake performs in Concert at Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois at United Center on August 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Drake has already shared several singles ahead of "Iceman," including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One," and "Dog House."

Drake previewed a new song on his Instagram Story early Tuesday morning. In doing so, he posted a black and white clip of himself singing along to a song he previously showcased on episode three of his Iceman livestream series. "If my baby split up, that doesn't mean we're breakin' up," Drake sings on the track.

Fans on social media appear thrilled to be getting another chance to hear the song. "Need this one immediately. Glad he saw our reaction to it during ICEMAN Ep. 3 and is seemingly going to release it," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others weren't feeling the direction. "Drake needs to lock in with 40, he is the only one that can save his career right now, this electro house Gordo music isnt going to do it," another argued. More fans demanded Drake hurry up and release the entirety of Iceman.

When Is Drake Releasing "Iceman?"

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for Iceman, but has hinted at dropping the project before the end of the year. To promote the album, he has been hosting a series of livestreams to debut new singles from the tracklist. So far, he's shared "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Speaking with Complex for a recent interview, Drake discussed how the rollout format has allowed him to benefit from receiving feedback from fans in real-time. “It wasn't something we spoke about, but it's inherently a byproduct of this idea. Being outside and getting a chance to interact with fans, and initiate audience participation as well as feedback has been amazing," he said. "We're likely to end every episode in a public location as a through line, and also to enhance the live element. Some people have picked up on this. It’s also incredible to see people theorizing and either picking up on things or creating their own narratives.”

Drake also hinted at having big plans in store for the finale of the livestream series, although he hasn't shared a date for that episode yet.

