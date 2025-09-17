Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Reaches Major Chart Milestone Years After Release

BY Caroline Fisher 502 Views
Drake "For All The Dogs" Milestone Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake is currently gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, "ICEMAN," which does not have an official release date.

Drake is certainly no stranger to spending time on the charts. Now, the Toronto hitmaker has reached yet another impressive milestone. HipHopDX reports that his eighth studio album For All The Dogs has officially spent a whopping 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It's his tenth album to do so, and is one of eight of his albums currently on the chart. At the time of writing, it sits at No. 74.

His 2011 album Take Care has spent a staggering 653 weeks on the Billboard 200. 2013's Nothing Was the Same has surpassed 500 weeks. Views is also expected to reach that milestone by the end of 2025.

It looks like Drizzy has more where that came from too. Right now, he's gearing up to drop his ninth studio album ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date yet. Fans expect to hear it by the end of the year.

Drake ICEMAN
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's already given them a taste of what's to come with singles like "Dog House" with Yeat and Julia Wolf, "Which One" with Central Cee, and "What Did I Miss?" One track featuring Pressa even leaked online earlier this month thanks to crypto streamers Bagwork.

“I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are,” Drake told Adin Ross over the phone upon learning the song had leaked. “I asked you who they are. What the f**k?”

According to DJ Akademiks, the song is called "National Treasure," and the music video for "No Face" was originally supposed to accompany it. While discussing the leak earlier this week, the internet personality seemed doubtful that the song will land on the official ICEMAN tracklist as a result of the leak.

