Drake, Yeat, & Julia Wolf's "Dog House" Has Strong Spotify Opening Day

Drake recently dropped "DOG HOUSE," his latest single, featuring Yeat and budding singer Julia Wolf. The track has been largely well-received, and that has been reflected in its early streaming numbers. Per Hip Hop All Day on X, the new single was the most-streamed rap song on Spotify on Friday (September 12). It debuted on the Global Spotify chart at #41. It received 2.29 million streams on its opening day.

That opening number is a solid one, especially considering it was the most played rap song of the day. However, it is not as strong of an opening as "Which One," his single with Central Cee. That track opened with 3.85 million Spotify streams when it released on July 25.

Still, a solid opening day and continuing to receive over a million streams a day should probably bode well for "DOG HOUSE"'s opening week on the Billboard Hot 100 when all numbers are tallied. "IDGAF," Drake's last collaboration with Yeat, opened at #2 on the chart.

Drake, Yeat, & Julia Wolf "DOG HOUSE"

As fans know, ICEMAN, Drake's upcoming ninth album, is imminent. The Toronto MC has not provided a release date. However, with the video content and singles coming at a fairly consistent pace, we are probably not too far away from hearing the next thing he has to say.