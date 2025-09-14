Drake, Yeat, & Julia Wolf's "Dog House" Has Strong Spotify Opening Day

Drake recently dropped "DOG HOUSE," his latest single, featuring Yeat and budding singer Julia Wolf. The track has been largely well-received, and that has been reflected in its early streaming numbers. Per Hip Hop All Day on X, the new single was the most-streamed rap song on Spotify on Friday (September 12). It debuted on the Global Spotify chart at #41. It received 2.29 million streams on its opening day.
That opening number is a solid one, especially considering it was the most played rap song of the day. However, it is not as strong of an opening as "Which One," his single with Central Cee. That track opened with 3.85 million Spotify streams when it released on July 25.
Still, a solid opening day and continuing to receive over a million streams a day should probably bode well for "DOG HOUSE"'s opening week on the Billboard Hot 100 when all numbers are tallied. "IDGAF," Drake's last collaboration with Yeat, opened at #2 on the chart.
Drake, Yeat, & Julia Wolf "DOG HOUSE"
As fans know, ICEMAN, Drake's upcoming ninth album, is imminent. The Toronto MC has not provided a release date. However, with the video content and singles coming at a fairly consistent pace, we are probably not too far away from hearing the next thing he has to say.
Aside from "DOG HOUSE," a new track leaked to the public. On the song, he appears to diss DeMar DeRozan, calling out his history of underwhelming playoff performances and giving Kawhi Leonard a not-so-subtle shoutout for leading the Raptors to their lone NBA championship. He spoke to Adin Ross about the leak, emphasizing he does not know the people who put the track out. Like everything that's come out in this era, it is not clear if it'll make the final album, but fans appeared to enjoy it.