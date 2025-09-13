Drake, Yeat & Julia Wolf Open The "Dog House" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 424 Views
Drake Yeat Julia Wolf Dog House Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
"Fire Emoji" also had Young Thug, TiaCorine, and JID's new releases join this Drake, Yeat, and Julia Wolf single.

Our Fire Emoji playlist is back with a new update, which rounded up the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week. Ahead of the new album Iceman, we got another blockbuster Drake single thanks to his latest trip into the rage world, "DOG HOUSE."

The track opens up with a rustic and intimate performance from Julia Wolf, led by a gorgeous vocal showing and chugging guitar strums. Then, the beat drops, and Drizzy starts rapping about crashout exes with the trademark nonchalant smoothness he often effortlessly embodies. However, while the rage beat itself mostly succeeds thanks to larger-than-life drums, some synth embellishments and shifts for Yeat's guest performance takes it to that next level.

We will see what else Iceman has to offer as far as singles, livestreams, and hopefully some release news coming soon. Either that or the LP will just drop out of nowhere, which a lot of fans would probably be ecstatic about.

In any case, "DOG HOUSE" shows that the 6ix God is still in the genre-blending mentality of projects like For All The Dogs. Let's se how it pans out.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Speaking of dogs, another Fire Emoji inclusion this week is the new Young Thug single apologizing to various folks caught in the crossfire of his wide-ranging scandal as of late. "Miss My Dogs" is a heartfelt apology to Mariah The Scientist for cheating and to various rap peers he badmouthed or referenced in his series of leaked jail calls.

It's one of Thugger's most emotionally expressive and unique tracks in a long time, and that's not just because of its context. There's dynamism all over this performance, and the structure of the song might point to the upcoming UY SCUTI album going even further in progressive and new directions.

Finally, we wanted to shout out TiaCorine's latest single on our Fire Emoji playlist, as "Backyard" sees her explosively match with JID while still stamping her dominance. Catchy flows, passionate energy, and a dirty beat make for one of the liveliest tracks you'll hear this week. All we hope is that there's much more to come.

