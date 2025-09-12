TiaCorine & JID Connect For Energetic Album Single "Backyard"

TiaCorine and JID both can spit with the best of them, so it's not a surprise to hear that they sound good next to each other.

TiaCorine always seems to have an endless supply of chaotic energy on deck. On "Backyard" she unleashes some of it next to first-time co-star JID and with Hit-Boy who's behind the boards. This star-studded collab is one of five official singles for the North Carolina native's sophomore album, CORINIAN.

Over a trunk-rattling instrumental, TiaCorine and JID trade verses jam-packed with brags ranging from ultra serious to laugh-out-loud funny. "I gave her the dope d*ck, she takin' it home, she think it's a trophy / She act like a dope fiend, she baggin' my dope, sendin' emojis," JID raps, for example.

TiaCorine is building out quite the unique listening experience with "Backyard," as previous offerings have been bold in their own ways. Everything from "Ironic" to "Different Color Stones" has been very colorful and different from the mainstream output.

It looks like she's leaning on these unique textures and intergalactic-like soundscapes to separate herself from the crowded femcee room. This will be her biggest effort yet as it will arrive via Interscope Records on October 10.

The whole tracklist has yet to be announced but there will be 17 cuts. For now, check out the striking visuals and sonics for "Backyard" below in the meantime.

TiaCorine & JID "Backyard"

Quotable Lyrics:

Get a pastor, tell him JID be livin' fast until the casket dip
If I ain't out here steerin' sh*t, might as well abandon ship
No panickin', you know I know the game, I wrote the manuscript
Handlin' biz', hand on the booty of your b*tch
In a hoodie to blow her, but I don't know who be in blow fish
I do the mostest, I left the clique, I had to focus

