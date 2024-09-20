TiaCorine Is Erratic & Expressive On "Different Color Stones"

Someone who's never going to hide their idiosyncratic and bubbly personality is TiaCorine. It comes off in such a genuine way that it makes her feel more relatable compared to a lot of her femcee contemporaries. It's not necessarily something you need to have to be a successful artist, but a lot of listeners listen to music to find someone who they can say they share things with. She just happens to possess that ability, and it helps her stand out from the rest of the pack. We also think it's really been helping her expand her career outlook and brand, as 2024 has perhaps been the North Carolina native's biggest year yet.

In these first nine months, TiaCorine has worked some pretty impressive talent. Luh Tyler, Denzel Curry and A$AP Ferg, Key Glock, Zelooperz, and Rich Brian are just a few of them. In addition to her collaboration run, she put out a new EP called Almost There. With a title like that, we could be in for a LP in the near future. Especially since her last project was 2022's I Can't Wait. It's been a little bit of time also since her last solo release, but today, that all changes. TiaCorine is already generating buzz in these first few hours of "Different Color Stones" being out thanks to her off-the-wall vocal performance. She experiments with different voices ranging from cutsy and melodic, to unhinged TiaCorine is doing it all. Lyrically there isn't anything too interesting going on, but her incredible personality makes up for a lot of its shortcomings.