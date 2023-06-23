TiaCorine
- MusicTiaCorine "Almost There" ReviewTiaCorine’s major label debut is a step in the right direction. By Demi Phillips
- MixtapesTiaCorine Has Bangers Galore On Her New Tape "Almost There"The effervescent MC brings along Key Glock, Zelooperz, Luh Tyler, and a bevy of talented producers as she hones her sound. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTiaCorine Taps Luh Tyler For Smooth Single "Yung Joc"The duo announced the single was coming earlier this week. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLuh Tyler And TiaCorine Will Collab For The First Time With "Yung Joc" Single On January 12Two of the best new talents could create fireworks. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRising Artist TiaCorine's Journey To Rap StardomHer distinct fashion style shines forth in her music.By Demi Phillips