Joey Valence & Brae have returned with their third studio album, HYPERYOUTH, their RCA Records debut.

This project marks a significant milestone for the Pennsylvania duo, showcasing their dynamic blend of rap-rock and experimental hip-hop. It solidifies their status as one of the genre’s most unpredictable acts.

The 14-track album was primarily produced by Joey Valence in his bedroom studio in State College. The DIY approach gives HYPERYOUTH a raw, sample-driven energy that balances underground grit backed with major-label influence.

According to Valence, the album serves as a “kinetic, sample-heavy tribute” to the music that shaped them, drawing inspiration from various influences, including golden-era hip-hop and brostep-style Skrillex remixes. While tracks like “Live Right” take a more introspective look at growth and maturity, others embrace a chaotic energy.

Among the standout tracks is “Wassup,” a lively collaboration with JPEGMAFIA, which the duo debuted during a surprise performance at Governors Ball. The album also includes an unexpected pop detour with “See U Dance,” featuring Rebecca Black—a nostalgic nod to early-2000s club pop that fits seamlessly into their genre-blending style.

Both critics and fans have praised the energy and chemistry of the project. One review noted the “vibrant and high-energy hardcore hip-hop” edge, highlighting the balance between lighthearted playfulness and deeper experimental moments. The collaborations with JPEGMAFIA and Rebecca Black were recognized as inspired choices, further showcasing the duo’s adventurous spirit.

For Joey Valence and Brae, HYPERYOUTH is not just an album; it’s a mission statement. Filled with fearless creativity and youthful defiance, the record embodies the duo’s philosophy of celebrating movement, humor, and community through sound.

