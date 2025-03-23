IDK Teams Up With Joey Valence & Brae For Rambunctious New Single, "CLOVER"

Coming off of two very solid 2024 albums, IDK, Joey Valence & Brae are taking no prisoners on this new track "CLOVER."

IDK has never lost his hunger throughout his illustrious hip-hop career, and a duo as lively as Joey Valence & Brae is a perfect match for that sometimes intimate but nonetheless exciting bravado. Their new single "CLOVER" is a drum break-heavy and vibrant cut with some charismatic verse performances, peppy and funky flows, and and even some fuzzy and dreamy synths. Both artists are coming off of very solid recent albums, such as the Maryland rapper's BRAVADO INTiMO... rework and the Pennsylvania team's NO HANDS LP with highlights such as the Danny Brown-assisted "PACKAPUNCH."

Considering the energy behind singles like "MARiO COINS," it's amazing to hear that IDK is still a relentless MC with a lot of charismatic energy, which pairs very well with the Beastie Boys-adjacent evocations of Joey Valence & Brae. In fact, the crisp but still earthy sonic approach of this beat is kind of a mix of old and new, as the atmosphere created in the chorus takes a contemporary leap from the classic rap foundations of "CLOVER." Hopefully Joey and Brae have more material on the way for 2025 as well, as fans really enjoyed their latest effort.

What's more is that these artists often engage with their craft in very brazen and uncompromised ways, even if that can lead to some backlash. For example, IDK's dismissive comments about the "Big Three" did not do him any favors a week after the Kendrick Lamar "Like That" verse dropped. But he still refuses to let fans forget about skilled lyricists and performers like him and Joey Valence & Brae, who prove again through "CLOVER" that they deserve more attention.

IDK, Joey Valence & Brae "CLOVER" Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
In my white tee, she claiming that she wifey,
I'm saying, what's your sign? 'Cause your p***y smell like Pisces,
Or like a pescatarian, I'm killing and I'm burying,
I treat a rapper beat like a baby I be carrying

