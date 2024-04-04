IDK Shuts Down Couple Rumors With Billie Eilish After Old Photos Resurface

The internet loves to speculate and that was once again proven in a recent tweet that dug up pictures of rapper IDK and pop star Billie Eilish. The original intent was actually to point out that the pictures were strange as Billie was underage at the time while the rapper was in his late 20s. But fans took the pictures and ran with it, posting tons of speculation about the nature of their relationship. Unsurprisingly though, it was all smoke and no actual fire.

IDK took to Twitter to confirm the nature of their relationship and there's nothing suspicious about it. "Woooaahh there brother. That’s literally little sis. This a Dennis Rodman reach. Foul ON THE PLAAAYYY" his tweet reads. The pictures being a full 5 years old show just how far back their friendship goes and also how young Billie was while first becoming famous. Check out the controversial original post and IDK's response shutting it down below.

IDK Ends Billie Eilish Dating Rumors

Earlier this week a different IDK tweet was being discussed online for very different reasons. He was responding to Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" where he disses both Drake and J. Cole. Most people have been debating whose side to take in the rap feud, but his tweet viewed things a little differently. He suggested that it might be time for the entire "big three" to hang it up and pass things to a new generation of rappers. The post proved controversial among fans of all three artists involved.

Last month, IDK teamed up with Joey Badass for a new single called "Denim." Last year he dropped his impressively feature-packed album F65 to praise from fans and critics alike. What do you think of IDK clarifying the nature of old photos of him with Billie Eilish? Is it surprising to you just how long the pair have been friends? Let us know in the comment section below.

