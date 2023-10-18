IDK Reflects On Logic Diss: “No Beef With The Guy”

IDK says that his diss aimed at Logic in 2019 had to do with an issue he would've kept behind the scenes in retrospect, he explained on Twitter, Tuesday. IDK had targeted Logic on his song, "Trigger Happy." When a user asked him about what led to the shots, he downplayed the gravity of the situation.

“Some bs that happened with someone from his team at a time where I had nothing. It was just a situation that I didn’t think was right but [to be honest], who I am today would have kept that behind closed doors and solved it differently. No beef with the guy. Just felt disrespect by a situation," he explained.

IDK Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Rapper IDK performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for the diss, IDK targeted not just Logic, but his team as well. “Logic and his manager tried to ruin my deal. I guess that’s what happens when you tell a n***a who spent his whole career proving that he’s Black, that he ain’t Black still,” he rapped. “But when you taking food out my fridge, I ain’t gotta chill. And that’s for real, this ain’t a diss. He won’t respond, this ain’t a risk. This is me sayin’ none of you bigger artists can cock-block shit. This industry is a bitch.” Check out IDK's explanation of the lyrics below.

IDK Downplays Logic Beef

IDK released his fourth studio album, F65, earlier this year. The project saw him collaborate with Fat Trel, NLE Choppa, Saucy Santana, Rich The Kid, Snoop Dogg, and Benny The Butcher, among others.

