IDK Is Smacking The "MARiO COINS" Out Of His Opponents On Newest Single

"MARiO COINS. This how we coming all 2025 🐦⬛🎱🖤ALLLLL 2025," IDK confidently states on his Instagram. This is all in effort to express how he's going to be moving throughout the year while promoting "MARiO COINS." It's his third single for his upcoming deluxe of his 2024 album, BRAVADO + INTiMO… (continued). So far, the English American rapper, singer and producer has been firing on cylinders in 2025, so his aforementioned message holds weight. The energy on each track so far has matched that internet bravado. That especially goes for "MARiO COINS," maybe the most aggressive out the trio. Speaking of which, those previous two tasters include "FLOW," which is about exactly what the title suggests. IDK brings a handful of slick deliveries in just under two minutes, truly making every second count. Then, there's "S.U" (Switch Up) with Denzel Curry.
The intensity is turned up several notches compared to "FLOW," which focuses more on displaying his technical abilities. IDK and Zeltron have always been able to produce together, and this one is no different. It showcases fiery bars and sees each MC sending warning shots to those who plan on trying something slick. Overall, it's all performed over a haunting and thumping instrumental, and it's still got us wondering how it didn't make the original cut for BRAVADO + INTiMO. Then, with "MARiO COINS," it shows the Maryland native on his "murder sh*t." This time, he introduces a nasty boom bap beat with stalking keys and dirty guitar riffs. He's rapping like his "bank account was poor" for two-plus minutes. It's the definition of all gas, no brakes. We were a little indifferent on the base version of the album, but this deluxe might elevate things for us and for anyone else in that same boat.
IDK "MARiO COINS"
