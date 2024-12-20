IDK's "Flow" Lives Up To Its Title And Then Some

Is IDK teasing a possible deluxe?

With the end of the year in sight, if a bonus edition does come, it will most likely be a 2025 release. But we aren't going to speculate anymore for now. Let's talk about "FLOW," because we are really impressed with the pockets he's hitting. Being able to have a strong command of this skill is vital to any rapper's success, a point that IDK agrees with right from the jump. "The flow is the answer," he says on the brief record's chorus. He's essentially on a slip-n-slide on "FLOW," especially with the brisk tempo of the instrumental which is loose and fun. See what the Maryland native is offering up with this one by checking the link out below.

IDK is bringing one hard-hitting "FLOW" to his new single. It clocks in at just 1:46, but it's one of his best pure rapping performances of the year. Right now, there's no clear intention for what this song is for. There's a very strong chance that's a little loosie for the hardcore fans. However, there's a slimmer possibility that he could be working a deluxe version of his most recent album, BRAVADO + INTiMO . His fifth studio project landed back on Halloween and has received a lot of praise from his supporters. Critically, it has done so-so, but we would be lying if we said there aren't some solid cuts on the 12-song project.

