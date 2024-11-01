IDK Leaves Off "Bravado + Intimo" Featuring Joey Bada$$, Gunna, & More

"Bravado" or "Intimo?" is the question right now.

"DENiM" with Joey Bada$$ , "TiFFANY" featuring Gunna , and the TheARTI$t-assisted "SUPERNOVA" were those cuts. Despite clean and accessible production that sounds pleasant to the ears, the performances themselves aren't too memorable. He's done more daring and replay-able things on projects like Simple. and F65, for example. The duality aspect is there, but the beats carry the experience for us at least. Overall, it may be a little to barebones on the lyrical front. IDK did say though, "My goal with this album was to simplify everything. With B.i., I just wanted to sing over beats that artists like MF DOOM would normally rap over and only rap when it felt the most natural." We can admire his dedication to stick to an idea, but we feel he's at his best when he takes more risks. Still, give BRAVADO + INTiMO a try and see what you think of it.

Maryland multi-talent IDK has been a Swiss Army knife for years, and it's very apparent once again on his latest effort, BRAVADO + INTiMO. The idea behind this body of work is to show off his mixture of bold and demonstrative side, as well as his more intimate and personal persona. This is presented both in the title of the project and of the tracks. Some have "(B)'s" or "(i)'s" next to them, which indicates the type of the vibe and tone you will hear on said record. It's split pretty much down the middle, and in a way, this is sort of double disc album. Leading up to its release, IDK put out four singles, three of which boasted features.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.