IDK Teams Up With TheARTI$T For Exciting And Soulful Cut "Supernova"

IDK continues to impress with each release.

IDK is an artist who has always looked to push the envelope with his art. Overall, all of his projects have a clear conceptual vision to them. Although these concepts can sometimes leave fans a bit overwhelmed, there is no denying IDK's immense talent. He is always steadily dropping new music, and fans have definitely enjoyed his latest output. On Friday, IDK came through yet again, although this time, he brought with him TheARTI$T on his new song "Supernova." It is a song that will be on his upcoming album BRAVADO + INTiMO.

With this new song, we really get to see IDK's abilities as an artist come to life. He is as catchy as ever with this song, which just goes to show he is a fantastic songwriter in his own right. "Supernova" has an uplifting sound to it that is bolstered by IDK's strong voice. TheARTI$T also does her thing on this cut and showcases tremendous chemistry with IDK. Ultimately, this all culminates in a song that a lot of fans are going to enjoy. It may even convert some non-believers.

Let us know how you feel about this new collaboration, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this one of IDK's best songs to date? What did you think of TheARTI$T's contributions to this new track? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

IDK x TheARTI$T

Quotable Lyrics:

The universe speakin' universally
You ain’t no earthling, but you be down to earth for me
Ten toes to the ground with my guards down
Living with no fear of someone hurting me

