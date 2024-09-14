IDK Raps With Confidence & Hunger On "KiCKIN"

"BRAVADO iNTiMO" is still a way away, but the English born MC is tiding fans over with a braggy banger.

IDK is someone you can predict to be unpredictable. He can rap and sing and he's always messing around with sonics. However, for this newest album roll out, the Maryland artist is taking a more contemporary approach. The production styles thus far have been very crisp and clean with the current sound palette being a mix of trap and boom-bap. "DENiM" got the ball rolling, and it had a nice appearance from Joey Bada$$. Then we got to hear IDK work with one of the biggest producers and ATL spitters of this generation on "TiFFANY". The unofficial duo of Turbo and Gunna proved to pair nicely with the lead MC.

Now, for the third record, IDK is riding solo on "KiCKIN". Again, though, he's rapping over some more familiar trap soundscapes, with a nice change-up with chimes which is pleasant on the ears. As far as the lyrical content goes, IDK is giving you lots of brags and chants of "Can't touch this, can't touch this, can't touch this". Additionally, there's some charismatic bars sprinkled in like, "They see what I'm whippin', they pullin' me over / They ask what I'm doin', like Yachty and Ian, I'm thuggin'". Sadly, we won't be able to hear what BRAVADO iNTiMO has to offer until the end of the year. But check out "KiCKIN" with the link below.

"KiCKIN" - IDK

Quotable Lyrics:

You can get smoked, no dreadlock (Dreadlock)

I had smoke in a headlock (Heaedlock)

I have h*es in area codes, gotta hit plus before I get the text out

She told me hit her on WhatsApp (WhatsApp)

I looked at the girl like, "What's that?" ("What's that?")

And that was the day that a n**** found out that the federal boys can't touch that