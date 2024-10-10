IDK Reveals Release Date And Tracklist For New Album "BRAVADO + INTiMO"

This one is going to be good.

IDK has been around for a minute. The rapper dropped his debut album in 2019, but he's really started to garner buzz over the last few years. His last album, F65, was his most acclaimed yet, and the anticipation for his upcoming release has been sky high. Especially with the album's tracklist unveiled, and the star-studded list of guest artists confirmed. IDK's new album is titled BRAVADO + INTiMO, and, similar to his earlier efforts, it will be short and concise. It will differ, however, by boasting some of the biggest names IDK has ever gotten on record with.

These names include Gunna, Joey Badass, TheARTI$T and Conway the Machine. All four of these men are radically different in terms of style and approach. That said, they are all excellent at what they do. It really is a testament to IDK's versatility and range that he will be able to get on a record with Conway the Machine, then turn around make a trap song with Gunna. The conciseness, which was previously alluded to, cannot be overlooked. Most of the rap albums that have dropped over the last decade have bloated to an almost absurd level. BRAVADO + INTiMO, on the other hand, only boasts 12 tracks. When you're good at what you do, that's all you need.

IDK Will Collab With A Wide Range Of Artists

IDK confirmed that BRAVADO + INTiMO will be released on Friday, November 1. He also provided some fun information about the artists who shaped the sound of the album. He hopped on Twitter right after he unveiled the tracklist, and dropped a few touchstones for fans to keep in mind while listening. "This body of work was inspired by MF DOOM, Lauryn Hill and Aphex Twin," he explained. Check out the full tracklist below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.