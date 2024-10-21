Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Hits Yet Another Massive Streaming Milestone

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is still going strong.

Kendrick Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us," has reportedly earned over 1.2 billion streams worldwide. The update comes after the diss track spent a historic 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and helped Lamar dominate at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

He dropped the song as a climatic statement in his feud with Drake, earlier this year. Across the 4-minute track, Lamar accuses Drake of alleged pedophilia and sexual misconduct while also arguing that he's been exploiting Atlanta's music and cultural scene for years to achieve commercial success. In making that point, he labeled him a "colonizer."

Kendrick Lamar Hosts "The Pop Out" Concert In L.A.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Lamar ended up performing the song live for the first time at his The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles in June. In doing so, he replayed the song several times over, emphatically dissing Drake throughout his set.

