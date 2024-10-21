Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Hits Yet Another Massive Streaming Milestone

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is still going strong.

Kendrick Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us," has reportedly earned over 1.2 billion streams worldwide. The update comes after the diss track spent a historic 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and helped Lamar dominate at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

He dropped the song as a climatic statement in his feud with Drake, earlier this year. Across the 4-minute track, Lamar accuses Drake of alleged pedophilia and sexual misconduct while also arguing that he's been exploiting Atlanta's music and cultural scene for years to achieve commercial success. In making that point, he labeled him a "colonizer."

Kendrick Lamar Hosts "The Pop Out" Concert In L.A.

Lamar ended up performing the song live for the first time at his The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles in June. In doing so, he replayed the song several times over, emphatically dissing Drake throughout his set.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Earns 1.2 Billion Streams

Check out the latest update on the success of "Not Like Us" below. It comes as rumors about a new album from Lamar continue to circulate. TDE affiliate Devin Malik recently hinted at the project on social media, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Mood cause new k dot album otwwww." Additionally, Terrace Martin, who has collaborated with Lamar on numerous occasions, recently said on Instagram Live: “Aye, let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for. I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums. I’m going crazy, I can’t wait ’til they drop. Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited. So much sh*t bubbling, you know?” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

