Is Kendrick Lamar Dropping Soon? Latest Hint Out Of TDE May Have Given Us An Answer

The latest album rumors have fans thrilled.

Excitement for Kendrick Lamar's next studio album is reaching new heights on social media after TDE affiliate Devin Malik's latest post. Malik confirmed that a new project from Lamar is in the works on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. Throughout the years, he's worked with ScHoolboy Q and Isaiah Rashad while also making an appearance at the recent Pop Out concert.

“Mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” he captioned a clip of himself on stage next to Lamar at The Pop Out. Fans had excited reactions to the announcement. "Ome on naw. Don't play, man… You know we trying to wait patiently for it to drop…" one user replied to Malik. Another wrote back: "Nahhhh this is messed up if you playing with us. Need that sh*t yesterday."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Malik isn't the first TDE affiliate to hint at a new album from Lamar in recent months. Terrace Martin, who has collaborated with Lamar on numerous occasions, teased a new album from the rapper on Instagram Live, earlier this year. “Aye, let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for. I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums. I’m going crazy, I can’t wait ’til they drop," he began. “Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited. So much sh*t bubbling, you know?”

Devin Malik Teases Kendrick Lamar's Next Move