Is Kendrick Lamar Dropping Soon? Latest Hint Out Of TDE May Have Given Us An Answer

Excitement for Kendrick Lamar's next studio album is reaching new heights on social media after TDE affiliate Devin Malik's latest post. Malik confirmed that a new project from Lamar is in the works on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. Throughout the years, he's worked with ScHoolboy Q and Isaiah Rashad while also making an appearance at the recent Pop Out concert.
“Mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” he captioned a clip of himself on stage next to Lamar at The Pop Out. Fans had excited reactions to the announcement. "Ome on naw. Don't play, man… You know we trying to wait patiently for it to drop…" one user replied to Malik. Another wrote back: "Nahhhh this is messed up if you playing with us. Need that sh*t yesterday."
Kendrick Lamar Performs During "The Pop Out"
Malik isn't the first TDE affiliate to hint at a new album from Lamar in recent months. Terrace Martin, who has collaborated with Lamar on numerous occasions, teased a new album from the rapper on Instagram Live, earlier this year. “Aye, let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for. I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums. I’m going crazy, I can’t wait ’til they drop," he began. “Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited. So much sh*t bubbling, you know?”
Devin Malik Teases Kendrick Lamar's Next Move
Rumors about a new album for Lamar come as he prepares for a headlining set at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Additionally, there's been rumors floating that he plans to embark on a stadium tour afterward. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
