Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Album Confirmation Sparks Chaos On Social Media

Fans think Kendrick Lamar is at work on his next album.

Kendrick Lamar has possibly confirmed that he is working on a new album, after an apparent text message conversation between himself and someone else went viral on social media, Sunday afternoon. In a screenshot of the alleged back and forth, the person asks Lamar, "But aye. Is the album coming or is you just on demon?" with several laughing emojis. Lamar simply responds: "We coming." While the account that originally posted the message has since taken it down, several other users have been sharing it online.

Fans have been expressing their excitement following the rumors in response. "He’s about to put all the beef bullsh*t behind him and give us a solid album," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "Kindly go back to your jazz infuse beats and let’s eat." Others were more skeptical of the validity of the report. "Doesn’t seem like something that would be leaked from Dot’s camp," one fan noted. "Idk if he said this. I do believe he’s coming though."

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In Los Angeles

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The latest rumors come after DJ Akademiks similarly warned that Lamar is cooking up new music, last week. "I've gotten some sources that tell me Kendrick – I don't think it's on some diss s**t. But I've heard that, you know, Kendrick is loading up," he said during a livestream. "I don't know if that means an album, I don't know if he's finally going to start giving out the handouts of features that he probably promised them n***as who were Crip-walking and Blood-walking on that stage. I don't know if it's just going to be a loosie. Maybe it's that track that was at the beginning of the 'Not Like Us' video. But I was told... Kendrick is coming. So – and pause on that, by the way. That sounds wild."

Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Confirms He's Working On A New Album