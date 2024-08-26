DJ Hed Calls Cap On Kendrick Lamar Album Rumors

DJ Hed has shut down the rumors that Kendrick Lamar recently confirmed he's at work on a new album. The story began when a user on social media shared alleged an text message with the iconic rapper, in which he remarked that a new album is "coming." While the original post was taken down, the screenshot went viral on Sunday night, prompting Hed to respond.
In doing so, he quote-tweeted Kurrco's coverage of the story with a cap emoji. In a follow-up post, he added: "Dot don’t really talk to nobody.. especially not Ak." Despite debunking the screenshot, many fans still disagreed with Hed. "But that was his cousin hed, it’s different and dot follows him," one wrote back. "It’s to many layers for him to fake that." Another responded: "He don’t talk to his cousin? Cause that’s who put the info out there."
Kendrick Lamar Hosts The Pop Out - Ken & Friends In L.A.
As for why Hed brought up Akademiks, the live streamer warned that Lamar is cooking up new music, last week. "I've gotten some sources that tell me Kendrick – I don't think it's on some diss s**t. But I've heard that, you know, Kendrick is loading up," he said. "I don't know if that means an album, I don't know if he's finally going to start giving out the handouts of features that he probably promised them n***as who were Crip-walking and Blood-walking on that stage. I don't know if it's just going to be a loosie. Maybe it's that track that was at the beginning of the 'Not Like Us' video."
DJ Hed Speaks Out
Despite shutting down the validity of the new text messages, Hed recently remarked that he "wouldn't be surprised" if Lamar drops a new project soon. "I guess so, I mean I don't know you tell me," DJ Hed said back in June while speaking with Bootleg Kev. "I wouldn't be surprised if we got something soon, but I don't know. That's not me, I don't know for sure." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
