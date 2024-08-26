DJ Hed Calls Cap On Kendrick Lamar Album Rumors

DJ Hed isn't buying the rumors.

DJ Hed has shut down the rumors that Kendrick Lamar recently confirmed he's at work on a new album. The story began when a user on social media shared alleged an text message with the iconic rapper, in which he remarked that a new album is "coming." While the original post was taken down, the screenshot went viral on Sunday night, prompting Hed to respond.

In doing so, he quote-tweeted Kurrco's coverage of the story with a cap emoji. In a follow-up post, he added: "Dot don’t really talk to nobody.. especially not Ak." Despite debunking the screenshot, many fans still disagreed with Hed. "But that was his cousin hed, it’s different and dot follows him," one wrote back. "It’s to many layers for him to fake that." Another responded: "He don’t talk to his cousin? Cause that’s who put the info out there."

Kendrick Lamar Hosts The Pop Out - Ken & Friends In L.A.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

As for why Hed brought up Akademiks, the live streamer warned that Lamar is cooking up new music, last week. "I've gotten some sources that tell me Kendrick – I don't think it's on some diss s**t. But I've heard that, you know, Kendrick is loading up," he said. "I don't know if that means an album, I don't know if he's finally going to start giving out the handouts of features that he probably promised them n***as who were Crip-walking and Blood-walking on that stage. I don't know if it's just going to be a loosie. Maybe it's that track that was at the beginning of the 'Not Like Us' video."

DJ Hed Speaks Out