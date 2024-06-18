Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show Gets An Itinerary Courtesy Of DJ Hed

BYAlexander Cole2.1K Views
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Kendrick Lamar is gearing up for one of the biggest shows he's ever put on.

Kendrick Lamar is going to be hosting a concert in Los Angeles tomorrow. Overall, the show is called "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" and promises to be the biggest concert of the year. The show comes over a month after Lamar feuded with Drake. Furthermore, it comes amidst the chart success of "Not Like Us" which peaked at number one on the Billboard charts, and now sits at number six. This concert will take place at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, and it sold out within seconds.

Having said all of that, fans haven't been made aware of all of the performers. While it was noted that Mustard would be there, the other attendees were up in the air. Now, thanks to DJ Hed, we have a bit of an itinerary to go off of. At 4 PM PST, DJ Hed will be on stage with some friends of his own. Subsequently, Mustard will be on the stage, and he will also have special guests. Mustard's set goes down at 4:45 PM PST and could contain some previews of his upcoming album.

Kendrick Lamar Is Ready To Give Fans An Experience

Last but not least, Kendrick will be on stage as of 5:45 PM PST. It was said previously that the show would last until 7 PM PST, which means he will perform for just over an hour. For now, it is unknown what will be part of his setlist. He could be previewing new music, or he could be simply just playing the hits. No matter what, this is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for those in attendance.

Let us know if you are excited for the upcoming Kendrick Lamar show, in the comments section down below. Who are some of the artists that you would like to see during the concert? Do you think Kendrick is going to play "Not Like Us?" Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

