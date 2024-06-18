LL Cool J Thinks Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Battle Was Great For Music

LL loves what he saw between the two stars.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar has transcended the battle. The back-and-forth between the two superstars has powered the entirety of hip-hop media in 2024. Every media personality has given their two cents on who won, and every legendary rapper has gone on a podcast to offer perspective. LL Cool J is one of the few who didn't have much to say about Drake vs. Lamar while they were battling. Now that the dust has settled, though, LL has nothing but praise for both sides.

LL Cool J recently sat down with Bootleg Kev to talk shop about the battle of the decade. The rapper clarified that he was coming at from a fan perspective, and was thoroughly entertained by what Drake and Dot put on display. "I thought it was great for hip-hop," he noted. "Thought it was the right thing. I thought they both did well, they held their own." LL Cool J did make a ruling on which rapper he thought won, though, and it was not a surprise. "I thought Kendrick won," he noted. "But I thought that Drake, by no means did he embarrass himself... He definitely showed up."

LL Cool J Compared The Rappers To LeBron And Steph

LL Cool J is a battle-tested veteran, himself. He's gone at Canibus and Wyclef Jean among countless others. He was happy to see that competition is still a big part of hip-hop's appeal. "The key to that stuff is as long it doesn't distract you from your ultimate goal," he stated. "It's a wonderful thing to participate in. I love it, man." LL took things a step further than comparing Drake and Kendrick Lamar to some of the great rivalries in sports. "This is no different from LeBron and Steph. Jordan, when he was coming in, and Magic was going out. It ain't no different."