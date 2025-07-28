Hot Boy Turk’s removal from the Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour has sparked public backlash and the threat of legal action.

The rapper, a founding member of the Hot Boys, was abruptly cut from the lineup just days before releasing his new album Joseph. He claims his dismissal stemmed from a financial dispute with organizers, accusing them of offering him an unfair deal and retaliating when he declined.

On Saturday, Turk posted a statement to Instagram alleging that the tour’s promoters branded him a “security risk” after he refused reduced compensation. “The same day I rejected less than what was owed, I got hit with a bogus termination notice,” he wrote. “Instead of admitting they couldn’t pay fairly, they labeled me a threat.”

Turk’s wife, who also serves as his manager, joined him in a video response to the termination. The couple rejected the “security” label as defamatory and insisted they would not remain silent. The video fueled speculation about deeper fractures behind the scenes of what was billed as a long-awaited reunion.

Hot Boy Turk Sues Cash Money





By Sunday, Turk announced his legal team had issued a cease-and-desist order targeting tour figures including Andrew Ellington and Dope Shows. “We won’t tolerate slander or false narratives that damage my name or business,” he wrote. “This will be handled the right way—through the courts.”

The Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour was promoted as a celebration of the label’s legacy, with Birdman and Lil Wayne. Though Wayne missed several dates, fans still expected a complete Hot Boys reunion. Turk had already performed at multiple shows before his abrupt departure, which left some attendees frustrated.

The fallout coincided with the release of Joseph, Turk’s latest studio album. The project dropped on July 27, accompanied by a video for “You Too Movement.”