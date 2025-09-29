Turk Takes Legal Action After Getting Kicked Off Cash Money Tour

This summer, Turk was abruptly removed from the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour. Now, according to Complex, he's taking legal action. The outlet reports that the performer filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, against Artists By Artists Agency LLC (ABA) as well as Dope Shows Inc. He accuses them of breach of contract, using his name and likeness without permission, and more.

Allegedly, he signed a $400K deal to be part of the tour, and is owed $340K. Shortly after he was booted from the tour, he and his wife/manager Erica "Emani" Virgil hopped online to share their side of the story.

"The same day, after I refused to take less money than what the agency and promoters of the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour owed me, Instead of saying they didn’t have enough money to pay me, I received a last-minute termination notice saying I was a 'security risk,'" Turk alleged.

Turk Lawsuit

BG, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk of the Hot Boys reunite to perform during Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday at Toyota Center on December 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Just days later, he made his intentions to take legal action known in an Instagram post. “We won’t tolerate slander or false narratives that damage my name or business,” he declared. “This will be handled the right way—through the courts.”

The following month, Juvenile addressed Turk's controversial removal from the tour during a conversation with TMZ. "It’s kind of out of my control, that one there," he explained. "The people that pay us, the higher-ups, made a decision. It puts me in an awkward position because I’m the one who actually fought for my guy to be on the tour. [...] I got a new project coming out, and I want to make sure I give the fans a show. The people who paid for these tickets. So I got to go through with it, right?"

"We didn’t book the tour," Juvenile added. "We didn’t pay him. It ain’t on us."