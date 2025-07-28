Azealia Banks came to Donald Trump's defense on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday as drama continues to surround the president over his alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal published a report revealing that Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly told Trump that infamous documents related to the case contained his name.

Taking to X, the "212" rapper wrote in a lengthy message caught by AllHipHop: "Ok in Donald Trumps defense - f*cking 14 year old girls was really only made a social taboo in the 1990's. My grandmother was born in 1927 and had her first child when she was 12. Teenage pregnancy only become frowned upon with the rise of Jerry Springer and I also can be honest about the fact that I was old enough to choose, seduce and decide to f*ck grown ass men when I was 15. I really don't get why women are fronting like they weren't f*cking 40 year olds at 15 like come on now. I'm honestly not surprised or mad at Trump for getting some 15 year old p*ssy because those were the times. Goodnight USA for f*cking ever. Now … if he was f*cking a TEN YEAR OLD. We have a problem. But if the girls were 13+, - who cares move on."

Azealia Banks Donald Trump Posts

Fans have been furious with Banks on the platform in response. "I need you to tell me this is AI…because what the actual f*ck is this first sentence?!" one user wrote. Another added: "I will admit that this has been quite common in american history but that doesn’t make it ok. My friend in high school was messing with men at 13 and had a pregnancy scare. No child should have to deal with that. And she was manipulated time and again due to the power dynamic"

As the backlash continued to mount, Banks eventually wrote back to one user: "Girl my dad was 47 and my mom was 14 when they got together …. Cry somewhere else loser." In another post, she clarified: "For the record… I never said it was still OKAY for grown men to be f*cking young girls. I said LETS BE REALISTIC and put things in PERSPECTIVE."