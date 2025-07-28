NBA YoungBoy Says People Are Twisting His Words

BY Cole Blake 150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy has been making tons of headlines since dropping his new album, "Make America Slime America," last week.

NBA YoungBoy complained about fans taking his words out of context in a new post on Instagram. "Why everytime I say something y'all twist it?" he wrote on the platform. He didn't clarify to what he was referring specifically, but he's been making numerous headlines in recent days following the release of his new album, Make America Slime America.

When DJ Akademiks reposted the statement, fans in the comments section shared theories as to what could've upset YoungBoy. "He talm bout dat sfss2 album shii," one user wrote, while others joked that he was targeting Akademiks. Ak previously shared a video of YoungBoy, in which he suggested the rapper said: "Wait til after this week we gone go back on that Gutta Sh*t We gone go Still Flexin Still Steppin." Many users on social media took this to be an announcement of a new album.

Additionally, YoungBoy's lyrics on his song, "XXX," have been going viral as he raps: "Whatever Trump doin', b*tch it's good for the youngins (All Hail Trump)." The release of the song came as the president began facing mounting backlash over his alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. The Wall Street Journal recently published a report revealing that Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly told Trump that infamous documents related to the case contained his name.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Reveals He's Having His 13th Child, On Brand-New Album

NBA YoungBoy New Album

NBA YoungBoy dropped Make America Slime America on Friday, July 25th. It marks his first full-length release since getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump back in March. The project features collaborations with Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz.

Fans will be able to catch YoungBoy on tour later this year. He'll be embarking on the 2025 MASA Tour (Make America Slime Again) in Dallas, Texas on September 2 at American Airlines Center. From there, he'll perform in Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly, Detroit, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and more. The tour will wrap up in Seattle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena on November 12.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Shocks Fans By Defending Donald Trump On New Song, "XXX"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Politics NBA YoungBoy Shocks Fans By Defending Donald Trump On New Song, "XXX" 2.2K
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour & Tickets Are Going On Sale Soon 3.5K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Relationships NBA YoungBoy Cops Yaya Mayweather A Lamborghini Truck For Her Birthday 2.2K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Music NBA YoungBoy Reveals He's Having His 13th Child, On Brand-New Album 2.1K
Comments 0