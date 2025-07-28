NBA YoungBoy Says People Are Twisting His Words

NBA YoungBoy complained about fans taking his words out of context in a new post on Instagram. "Why everytime I say something y'all twist it?" he wrote on the platform. He didn't clarify to what he was referring specifically, but he's been making numerous headlines in recent days following the release of his new album, Make America Slime America.

When DJ Akademiks reposted the statement, fans in the comments section shared theories as to what could've upset YoungBoy. "He talm bout dat sfss2 album shii," one user wrote, while others joked that he was targeting Akademiks. Ak previously shared a video of YoungBoy, in which he suggested the rapper said: "Wait til after this week we gone go back on that Gutta Sh*t We gone go Still Flexin Still Steppin." Many users on social media took this to be an announcement of a new album.

Additionally, YoungBoy's lyrics on his song, "XXX," have been going viral as he raps: "Whatever Trump doin', b*tch it's good for the youngins (All Hail Trump)." The release of the song came as the president began facing mounting backlash over his alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. The Wall Street Journal recently published a report revealing that Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly told Trump that infamous documents related to the case contained his name.

