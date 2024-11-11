Azealia Banks Theorizes Diddy Is Rushing To Get Out On Bail After Kamala Harris Lost

Azealia Banks' latest rant involves Diddy and Kamala Harris.

Azealia Banks shared an unfounded theory linking Diddy's latest actions to Kamala Harris' loss in the 2024 election on social media, Saturday night. Ranting about the two topics on X (formerly Twitter) Banks alleged that Diddy's attempts at getting out on bail are because he learned Donald Trump will be the future president of the United States.

"This n***a diddy is REALLY trying to get out on bail .. now that kamala has lost im f*cking scared that might actually happen," she wrote. "Lol the lawyer said he got NEW EVIDENCE that the prosecutors case is thin…. mad vague and ominous. No the birthday at central bookings jail birthday breakfast menu had me CRYINGGG. Like noooooooo. Said the n***a had cereal a banana and a breakfast cake. It's the breakfast cake for me. We will gag if the lawyer got evidence of the DNC using the diddybox to coerce celebrities into endorsing kamala and that's how he gets off. Omg the industry will quakeeeee. The DNC will really lose all of its supporters if that's the case because 'new evidence' all of a sudden is sooooooooooo crazy."

Azealia Banks Performs In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Azealia Banks performs at O2 Academy Brixton on September 13, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Banks has weighed in on Diddy, having theorized in a post from September that he was the "bottom" and Meek Mill was the "top" in an alleged sexual relationship, which stems from allegations put forth in Lil Rod's sexual assault lawsuit from earlier this year. She had been reacting to since-debunked audio at the time that claimed to be of the two rappers getting intimate.

Azealia Banks Goes Off On Diddy

Check out Banks' latest posts about Diddy on social media below. They come after Diddy recently celebrated his 55th birthday behind bars while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks on HotNewHipHop.