Diddy's Lawyers Propose "Far More Robust" Bail Package In Latest Attempt At Getting Him Out Of Jail

Diddy is still working on getting out.

Diddy's legal team has put forth a “far more robust” offer in an attempt to get the disgraced Bad Boy mogul out on bail. According to the Associated Press, under the proposal, he would be subject to nonstop security monitoring and a complete restriction on his ability to communicate with anyone but his lawyers. The financial offering, however, remains unchanged at $50 million.

In the filing, they cite new evidence that allegedly “makes clear that the government’s case is thin.” It apparently refutes the state's claim that the infamous 2016 video showing Combs physically assaulting Cassie at a hotel was part of one of his alleged “freak-offs." The defense attorneys contextualize the video as “a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship” between the two of them.

Diddy Attends Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images.

Additionally, they continue to argue that the conditions Diddy is facing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn are violating his constitutional rights. He's been residing at the jail since his arrest in September for alleged trafficking and racketeering. He previously pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations.

Azealia Banks has already made headlines for reacting to the bail proposal, theorizing an unfounded link between Diddy and Kamala Harris. "This n***a diddy is REALLY trying to get out on bail .. now that kamala has lost im f*cking scared that might actually happen," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Lol the lawyer said he got NEW EVIDENCE that the prosecutors case is thin…. mad vague and ominous. No the birthday at central bookings jail birthday breakfast menu had me CRYINGGG. Like noooooooo. Said the n***a had cereal a banana and a breakfast cake. It's the breakfast cake for me. We will gag if the lawyer got evidence of the DNC using the diddybox to coerce celebrities into endorsing kamala and that's how he gets off. Omg the industry will quakeeeee."