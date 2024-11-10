Kamala Harris' Family Cheers Her Up After Disappointing Election Result

Kamala Harris is spending time with her loved ones.

Kamala Harris is spending time with her family after losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump. Her niece, Meena, recently shared photos of her playing Connect Four with some loved ones. Meena wrote in the caption: "Back to where it all began only a few months ago. My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much."

Fans of her campaign showed plenty of support in the comments section. "It’s so bittersweet but I’m so glad she gets to have this kind of love and joy again," one user wrote. Another added: "I know that’s right Kamala! You don’t deserve all that Dramala. Gone and rest your Mindala." One more theorized that she'll get the job done in 2028: "She will be back. She had 100 days to complete the impossible and almost did it. I believe she will regroup and execute to perfection in 2028. It took Joe Biden 3 attempts to finally win. I don't even consider the 100-day sprint an honest attempt."

Kamala Harris Concedes To Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024, in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Harris conceded to Donald Trump in the 2024 election back on November 6th, after losing every swing state to the Republican candidate. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," she told her supporters during a speech at Howard University. "But hear me when I say … the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

Kamala Harris Hangs With Her Family