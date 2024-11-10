Kamala Harris' Family Cheers Her Up After Disappointing Election Result

Kamala Harris is spending time with her family after losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump. Her niece, Meena, recently shared photos of her playing Connect Four with some loved ones. Meena wrote in the caption: "Back to where it all began only a few months ago. My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much."
Fans of her campaign showed plenty of support in the comments section. "It’s so bittersweet but I’m so glad she gets to have this kind of love and joy again," one user wrote. Another added: "I know that’s right Kamala! You don’t deserve all that Dramala. Gone and rest your Mindala." One more theorized that she'll get the job done in 2028: "She will be back. She had 100 days to complete the impossible and almost did it. I believe she will regroup and execute to perfection in 2028. It took Joe Biden 3 attempts to finally win. I don't even consider the 100-day sprint an honest attempt."
Kamala Harris Concedes To Donald Trump
Harris conceded to Donald Trump in the 2024 election back on November 6th, after losing every swing state to the Republican candidate. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," she told her supporters during a speech at Howard University. "But hear me when I say … the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."
Kamala Harris Hangs With Her Family
Check out the pictures of Harris spending time with her family below. Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20, 2025. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kamala Harris on HotNewHipHop.
Read More: Cardi B & Other Celebrities React To Donald Trump Winning The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
[Via]